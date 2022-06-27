Congresswoman Cori Bush (MO-01) announced that her office is hosting a 2022 Congressional App Challenge, a competition designed to encourage middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. The Challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in computer science. Students are encouraged to register online starting today and submit their app by November 1st.
Officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, this competition allows students to compete within their district by creating software applications (apps) for desktop/PC, web, tablet, or other devices. Any programming language, such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, or "block code'' is accepted by the competition.
The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle and high school students in the first congressional district of Missouri. Students entering the competition must submit their app to CongressionalAppChallenge.us during the competition submission period. Students can register individually or in teams of up to four people.
The winning app will be featured on the House.gov website and the CongressionalAppChallenge.us website. Winners are also invited to Capitol Hill where they showcase their apps to their Representatives in a celebration called #HouseofCode. During #HouseOfCode, students get the chance to see their apps displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building, meet their Representatives, and connect with other talented coders across the nation!
