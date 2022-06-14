Robert Loyd has joined Kwame Building Group as human resources manager. He is responsible for recruitment, onboarding and training employees, benefits and payroll administration, government reporting and compliance, leadership and organizational change, performance management and employee relations. Loyd holds a master’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne University and a bachelor’s degree in business management from National Louis University. Kwame’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities.
Robert Loyd named HR manager at Kwame
- The St. Louis American Staff
