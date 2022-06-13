Ranken Technical College has hired Rosalynn Bryant as its Chief People Officer. Bryant will lead Ranken’s human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and brings 20 years of related experience, including her most recent role as Human Resources and Strategic Effectiveness vice dean at the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College.
“I admire the work we are doing to prepare students for the workforce. I feel welcome at Ranken, and my desire is for employees and students to feel a strong sense of belonging and inclusion at Ranken,” she said.
“Educating our future workforce is a passion of mine, and one that Ranken shares as well. That’s one of the reasons I decided to accept this role at Ranken. Their mission of educating and training students to prepare them for employment and advancement truly aligns with my personal philosophy that education is a path to career success.”
Before arriving at Ranken, she worked with health care organizations including BJC Healthcare and SSM and in academia at Saint Louis University. Earlier in her career, she held HR manager roles at People’s Health Center and Kwame Building Group.
Bryant holds a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Webster University in St. Louis, and a Bachelor’s in Organizational Studies, with a Minor in Communications, from Saint Louis University. She is a Fellows graduate of the St. Louis Business Diversity Initiatives Leadership Program and was an instructor in Career Communications at Harris-Stowe State University’s Workforce Preparedness STEM Program.
