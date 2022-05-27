RubinBrown LLP, one of the nation’s top 50 accounting and business consulting firms, has named Steven Harris, CPA, CGMA, as managing partner. Harris will work closely with RubinBrown’s chairman, John F. Herber, Jr., CPA, CGMA.
As firm managing partner, Harris will focus on oversight of operations firmwide, and represent the firm in the community and profession across all markets. Herber will focus on the firm’s vision, high-level planning and overall firm direction.
Harris was elected by his fellow partners from across our markets to serve in the role as managing partner.Harris, based out of the firm’s St. Louis office, will serve as only the fourth managing partner in the firm’s history.
Harris began his career at RubinBrown in 1999. Before stepping into his new role as managing partner, he served as partner-in-charge of the firm’s Entrepreneurial Services Group.
Harris is actively involved in the profession, and recently served as the chairman of the board of directors for the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA). He is also chair of the Regional Business Council’s Young Professionals Network, is on the Chancellor’s Council at the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and is involved with the United Way of Greater St. Louis.
Over his extensive career, Harris has been honored with many local and national awards, including The Outstanding Leadership in Advancing Diversity Award by the Missouri Society of CPAs. Harris earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Missouri - St. Louis and an Executive MBA from Washington University.
