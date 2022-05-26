The St. Louis American Foundation’s Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception is back for the first time since 2020, and a record 25 outstanding young professionals will be honored.
The foundation had 20 awardees in past years, but the number of nominations for outstanding individuals and interest in the event kept growing and “we felt it is time to increase our numbers and share more of these positive career stories with the community,” according to Raven Whitener, St. Louis American Foundation director.
“This year’s honorees are a diverse class of professionals ranging from health care, IT and technology, marketing, entrepreneurship and more. Their stories are so impressive and inspiring, and I’m sure everyone who reads about them in this week’s special section in the St. Louis American will agree,” Whitener said.
Midwest BankCentre is the event’s presenting sponsor. Orvin Kimbrough, chair and CEO, writes in a commentary in this week’s edition of The American how important it is to recognize young, Black talent in the region.
“Black excellence is a thing of the past, present, and future - let’s continue to discover and provide a platform,” he said.
Whitener said the young leaders’ influence spreads beyond their respective places of employment.
“So many of these awardees are making such a positive impact not only in their respective work fields, but in their communities as well,” she said.
“Whether it’s through their own non-profits, social events, or community service, they are truly parts of St. Louis’ Black community. I know everyone is sure to be impressed by these individuals.”
Each Young leader will receive a crystal award crafted by Fran Ann Engraving.
Entertainment will be provided by “The Missing Piece,” and a 360 photo booth will be provided by Megalux Photo Booth.
Audio visual coverage will be provided by Premiere Production Choice and Personal Touches by Jeanetta will provide event decorations.
The 11th Salute To Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception is May 26, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel. The event is sold out.
