Tech company Scale, which provides data infrastructure for AI, recently announced that it will open a new office in Downtown St. Louis, bringing hundreds of jobs to the Downtown neighborhood with plans for future expansion. Scale said that it is building its workforce from the ground up and investing resources to hire local talent who come from different career paths.
In a press release announcing the new Downtown office, Scale noted that it is bringing 215 new jobs Downtown – with plans to add hundreds more – “to support local economic growth and create job opportunities outside of the country’s traditional tech hubs.”
Scale is a member of the GeoFutures Coalition, which coordinates the implementation of the GeoFutures Strategic Roadmap. Today’s announcement continues the rapid expansion of St. Louis’ geospatial sector – which earlier this year saw the launch of the Taylor Geospatial Institute and the inaugural HBCU GEOINT Undergraduate Research Experience Summer Immersion Program at Harris-Stowe State University, held in collaboration with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
The office’s location is near the Next NGA West campus as well as NGA’s geospatial accelerator, Moonshot Labs. Scale also plans to open an office at the nearby Globe Building in the near future.
“The work St. Louis’ geospatial ecosystem has done to create a pathway for companies like Scale to grow and thrive here is a testament to the commitment of our business, civic, academic, and government leaders,” Greater St. Louis’ Jason Hall added. “And in choosing to expand Downtown they are advancing our efforts to restore the core of St. Louis.”
