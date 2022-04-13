Schnuck Markets, Inc.’s “Round Up at the Register” campaign during Black History Month raised $150,000 for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Save Our Sons program. Customers donated $140,000 added $10,000 to round up to $150,000.
“We are very fortunate to have Schnuck Markets as our longtime partner,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
"The generosity of the customers, the Schnuck Markets team, and the Schnuck family, is greatly appreciated and as a result we will be able to continue to empower men and women in our community to live their very best lives."
The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.
“Our customers once again showed their generosity and willingness to support the Urban League and the great work they do empowering African Americans and others throughout our region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.
“We thank our shoppers for rounding up and joining us on our mission to nourish people’s lives by helping develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods through the organization’s Save Our Sons initiative.”
