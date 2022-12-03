SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the dates of its 2nd Annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. The event aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and businesses looking to hiring new talent during the holiday season for both seasonal and permanent employment opportunities.
This year, to meet the need of filling vacancies throughout various companies and organizations, the event has numerous returning employers and a plethora of new employers. This hiring event will take place in the first-floor conference rooms at 1520 Market Street on December 8th, and 16th, from 9 am to 12.
There is absolutely no cost for participants! Participants will have an opportunity to meet and interview with various companies for entry level, mid-career, and professional positions for in-demand industries such as healthcare, IT, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, hospitality, customer services, and many others. Most employers will be hiring workers on-the-spot to fill immediate openings. SLATE staff will also be present to provide information on the various employment and training opportunities provided at the agency.
For a complete list of participating businesses and available positions, please visit www.stlworks.com
Recommended parking is at Kiel Center Garage, situated immediately behind our building, at the corner of Clark & 16th. We ask that all candidates attending the Job Fair bring their résumé and dress for success.
