At the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis’ (ULSTL) 105th Annual Dinner earlier this month, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) presented the organization with a check to represent its allocation of $10 million of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) to the redevelopment and expansion of the Urban League’s headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway Blvd.
“The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is a key partner in strengthening communities across St. Louis,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “This investment will help the Urban League empower residents and serve our neighborhoods.”
“The $10 million allocation will further advance the Economic Justice Action Plan in North St. Louis and support the Urban League’s vision to create a one-stop service delivery hub that anchors a neighborhood that has been too-long neglected,” said SLDC’s President & CEO, Neal Richardson. “We are proud to support the Urban League’s vision to create a new, more efficient hub — anchored in North City — to better serve the community.”
“We are grateful for the support of Mayor Jones, Neal Richardson and the staff of the St. Louis Development Corporation for investing in the Urban League's vision for transforming not only the Urban League headquarters but the entire area at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and North Kingshighway,” said Michael P. McMillan, President & CEO of ULSTL. “The $10 million in tax credits will help spur investment in the campaign that will completely transform a long-neglected area in keeping with the Mayor's Economic Justice Action Plan.”
