Businesses and nonprofits on 11 eligible corridors and neighborhoods in North St. Louis can apply for operational support and façade and storefront improvement grants.
The St. Louis Development Corporation [SLDC] will award funds to business and organizations located along North Grand Blvd.; Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.; Florissant Ave.; North Broadway; Natural Bridge Ave.; West Florissant Ave.; Delmar West; Delmar East; Goodfellow; Union Ave.; and Page Ave.
“Launching the North St. Louis Commercial Corridor Grant Program is a tangible step to bringing SLDC’s Economic Justice Plan to life,” said Lance Knuckles, SLDC deputy executive director of strategic growth and development.
“Investing these funds in marginalized and underserved communities in St. Louis, particularly North City, is proof of a long-term commitment to economic empowerment, equitable & inclusive development, and neighborhood transformation.”
Small businesses and nonprofits along each corridor can apply for grants providing operational support for a business to maintain standard operations, business activity that supports the growth of the business and its ability to scale to respond to market opportunities, and façade and storefront improvements.
Community Need Grants will be awarded to businesses and nonprofit organizations located in a Housing and Urban Development [HUD] Qualified Census Tract [QCT] and are within a neighborhood that contains a portion of one of the North St. Louis Commercial Corridors.
To qualify, a small business or nonprofit organization must fill a gap in needed professional or health services or enhanced retail or cultural offerings in the neighborhood.
Applications are available online at www.stlouis-mo.gov/sldc/grants/north-st-louis-commercial-corridor/. Businesses that do not have access to a computer are encouraged to visit your local library branch for computer access to complete the application.
