For the third consecutive year, Saint Louis University was recognized by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis (WFSTL) as a top place for women to work. This is WFSTL’s fifth annual “Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard.”
SLU was recognized as one of four large St. Louis employers demonstrating excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity – leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention. The other 500-plus employee institutions honored this year include Graybar, Maritz and Enterprise Bank & Trust.
“We are honored to be recognized once again as a top place for women to work in the St. Louis area,” said Mickey Luna, vice president of human resources at SLU. “This award affirms our ongoing efforts to make SLU an inclusive and equitable workplace.”
Luna said he is particularly proud of the implementation of the University’s Interim Flexible Work policy and the increasing number of women in senior leadership at the University over the past year.
“We are grateful to WFSTL for this opportunity to highlight the work SLU and other local employers are doing to make our workplaces attractive to women and supportive of their advancement.”
The Women in the Workplace Scorecard recognizes 24 small, medium, and large companies in the St. Louis region that showed a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies, and best practices. Criteria include demonstrating results with women in a minimum of 28 percent of top leadership roles; a minimum of 25 percent of women in the top 10 percent of the most highly compensated employees; a starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage; family-friendly flexible work policies; and recruitment and retention programs targeted at advancing women.
Unlike many “Best Places to Work” reports that rely on employee opinion surveys, the Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard looks at objective criteria and outcomes. Through a blind data review process by a six-person panel, the Scorecard evaluates company employment practices and their impact on gender diversity. Designated organizational representatives were asked to answer specific questions based on existing policies, practices or employee data.
