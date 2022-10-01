Saint Louis University is one of 11 Missouri colleges and universities awarded nearly $3 million in grant funds to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to alleviate staffing shortages nationwide.
SLU was awarded a $298,137 grant and will utilize a multidimensional approach to combat the nursing faculty shortage. The nursing school will offer a formalized Nurse Educator Pathway for Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) graduate students, develop a faculty mentoring program, and provide enhanced nurse educator apprenticeships. The nursing school will also collaborate with clinical partners to develop recruitment and marketing plans to enroll new students and provide scholarship funding for students who enroll in the CNL Educator Pathway.
The Missouri State Board of Nursing’s most recent workforce analysis report in 2021 indicated nursing shortages in certain geographic areas of the state. The demand for Registered Nurses (RN) in the past five years has increased by 98.5%, yet licensed RNs only increased by 17% during that same period. In Missouri, 23 schools of nursing have at least 50 open full-time faculty positions and need an additional 118 full-time faculty to accept all qualified nursing students, according to a Missouri Hospital Association report.
