Congresswoman Cori Bush thanked Erica Williams (left), founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization A Red Circle, for her work in creating the North County Community Nexus in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The site will house a grocery store, healthy foods bistro, and education center and is scheduled to open in spring 2025. John Bowman, St. Louis County NAACP president, also attended the building dedication on June 3, 2023.