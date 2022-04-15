Like at many urban schools in the nation, Patrick Henry Elementary School educators and staff have learned the impact of housing insecurities on students.
Deborah Rogers, Patrick Henry principal, said more than 30% of her students “do not have a stable place to call home.”
“Often, our families come to us in crisis - they are out of a job, out of their home, or out of the most basic necessities - and we do not always have the resources for them.”
To help clear this educational obstacle, Spire recently opened an in-school resource market that offers fresh and non-perishable foods, clothing, hygiene supplies and toiletry items at no cost to students and their families.
“The Spire Resource Market meets a need for our families in crisis by providing access to vital items we cannot normally provide as a school,” Rogers said.
According to the 2021 Children’s Defense Fund “State of America’s Children report, in 2019, [before the pandemic struck America] more than half of individuals in families who were unhoused were Black. Also, Black youth were 83 percent more likely than youth of other races to be unhoused.
“Access to school for unhoused children is complicated by economic mobility and the lack of school supplies and clothes, funds for transportation, and necessary records to enroll in a new school. The trauma, poor physical and mental health, hunger, and fatigue many experience continue to challenge these children when they get to school,” the report stated.
The need for in-school stores is acute and Spire teamed with the not-for-profit Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation [DDEF] and Korey Johnson Foundation [KJF] on the project.
Spire donated a freezer, shelving, and other materials. The other organizations’ donations included hygiene and toiletry products, food, clothing, and other items needed to fill the shelves in time for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are always aiming to bridge the gap when and where resources are needed,” said Eddie Ross, DDEF director of operations.
“So, when we received the call about the resources needed at Patrick Henry Elementary School, our commitment to this cause was instant. We are committed to rebuilding our communities, and this collaboration is a prime example of the partnerships required to ignite change.”
“This partnership shows how the community can impact anything it gets involved in,” said Korey Johnson. “It shows children that people who don’t even know them, care.”
Spire’s partnership with St. Louis City Public Schools is ongoing, with the natural gas utility hosting backpack giveaways and recently launching a mentoring program for young students.
It also has a previous relationship with Patrick Henry, which began when Spire supplied all students with backpacks filled with supplies to start the school year off.
“Spire has a genuine interest in advancing the communities we serve,” said Rex Thompson, Spire employee engagement specialist and market organizer.
“No member of our community should have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from, or how they are going to access hygiene products or clean clothes, especially children. We are excited to roll up our sleeves and partner with several amazing organizations to support the needs of the families at Patrick Henry.”
The market is in a converted classroom, and the space also has other purposes.
Parents and families can use school resources including computer centers, a printer station, and scanner housed there. Staff will host community meetings in the location and meet with parents individually too.
Rogers also thanked her substitute team of teachers and staff for helping make the store a reality.
“They took over just about every lunch duty, classroom duty, office duty, and door duty that we have so that everyone could help prepare this room in time for the ribbon cutting,” she said.
“They also helped with the physical setup of the room and covered classes during the ceremony. We thank all our partners who have made this space a reality. It truly serves a need in our community and school.”
