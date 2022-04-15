Dr. Deborah Rogers, principal of Patrick Henry Elementary School cuts the ribbon on a new SPIRE in-school resource market that offers fresh and non-perishable foods, clothing, hygiene supplies and toiletry items at no cost to students and their families. The resource market is a collaboration of multiple organizations. Spire donated a freezer, shelving and other materials. The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation donated hygiene and toiletry products.