For the 11th consecutive year, St. Louis-based World Wide Technology (WWT) has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune, this year ranking 71.
89 Percent of WWT employees say it’s a great place to work, 32 percent higher than the average U.S.-based company. Developing a strong workplace culture plays a central role in WWT’s commitment to helping customers, partners and the communities it serves achieve long-term goals and success. This recognition further acknowledges WWT’s continued efforts to invest in their employees and foster an inclusive work environment for all.
WWT and Edward Jones (#35) represent the St. Louis-based companies recognized on this year’s list. WWT is proud to call St. Louis home for the past 30+ years and, as a partner to hundreds of technology companies – including tech giants like Cisco, Dell, VMware, Microsoft and more – through its Advanced Technology Center, the company has made world-class technology services and solutions available to customers 24/7 creating “Silicon Valley in St. Louis.”
In addition to offering a great work environment for its own employees while also doubling in size roughly every five years – and still growing – WWT also offers its customers a unique staffing solution to address their own talent needs. With the rapid growth of digital technologies and the Great Resignation, this resource has been invaluable to WWT’s customers. The Strategic Resourcing service is one of WWT’s most efficient lines of business and has experienced 38% year-over-year growth. Being a great place to work has taken on a new meaning for WWT.
