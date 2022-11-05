St. Louis will see the return of XFL excitement in February when the Battlehawks kickoff their 2023 season. Professional football returned to St. Louis with the XFL in 2020, generating significant fanfare and raucous crowds in their inaugural season, but the success was toppled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was called off in March due to the pandemic, and the XFL suspended operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
Since then, a new ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, purchased the XFL and had announced plans to revive the league in 2022.
Now, the St. Louis football team is back, along with seven other XFL teams: the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, Seattle Sea Dragons and Vegas Vipers.
Earlier this month, the league finalized the coaching and football operations staff for each of the eight teams. One of those people is Anastasia Ali, who is director of team operations. A dynamic and results-oriented marketing strategist with more than 15 years of media and entertainment experience, Ali most recently served as the vice president of marketing for Disney Studios Content. She joined the company in 2013, and has developed custom marketing campaigns for dozens of Disney films and series for theatrical and Disney+, including "Aladdin," as well as Marvel Studios’ "Black Panther," "What If…?," and "Ms. Marvel."
She also led the multicultural marketing campaign for the Oscar-winning Disney and Pixar film, "Soul." Ali co-founded Disney’s Black Employee Resource Group, The Bond, and Studio Marketing’s inaugural Center of Excellence for multicultural marketing, rePRESENT. Additionally, for the past five years, Ali has led strategy and execution for the Studios’ sponsorship of ESSENCE Festival of Culture.
