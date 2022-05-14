The St. Louis Fed will host a Minority Networking event and job fair, both virtually and in person, next week as the organization looks to fill several positions and inform interested attendees about career opportunities.
The in-person and virtual recruiting event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 17 and will feature information about the St. Louis Fed, including job openings; career paths; the organization’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion; community development and internal employee networks.
On-site guests will visit informational tables and enjoy light refreshments. Both online and in-person attendees will watch a short presentation about working at the St. Louis Fed before breaking into networking groups to explore topics in more depth.
Those wishing to attend in person at the St. Louis Fed, at Locust Street and Broadway in downtown St. Louis, must register by Thursday, May 12 on the Events section of stlouisfed.org. Virtual attendees must register at the same link through May 16.
All visitors eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to be fully up to date on their vaccinations to visit the St. Louis Fed in person. View the “visiting the St. Louis Fed” page online for more details.
About 1,200 people work in St. Louis for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The organization has been recognized multiple times as a top workplace and for its inclusive culture. More information about the St. Louis Fed’s culture of diversity and inclusion is available on the Career Central webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.