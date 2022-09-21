USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing.
It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
Redlining, housing covenants and other discriminatory practices played a role in the divide, and in a landmark move St. Louis Realtors offered an apology for its role in creating the situation, which still exists today.
“The legacy of racism and discrimination is evident, and it needs to be addressed,” said Katie Berry, president of St. Louis Realtors.
“Our apology is not an indictment against an individual; rather, we as an organization understand that the region cannot move forward until there is an acknowledgment and understanding of the oppression and inequality within the real estate industry that has adversely affected people of color for generations.”
The lengthy written apology was released on Monday, and it is unique to the St. Louis area. The apology is not part of a nationwide Realtors campaign.
The apology states the local organization is “painfully aware of the historical discriminatory laws of the local, state, and federal governments, as well as the documented policies and practices of our national, state, and local Realtor organizations that perpetuated discrimination against the Black community and created barriers for the pursuit of property ownership.”
“Numerous historical events, laws, decisions, and initiatives reflect a history of explicit racial segregation and discrimination.
“We apologize for all of these actions. The discrimination to which the Black community was subjected to was part of a system designed to cause residential racial segregation, led by the federal government, supported by the banking system and the real estate industry, and driven by practices like redlining and the use of restrictive covenants.
The apology states that the polices “resulted in dual housing markets for white and Black families in the Metropolitan St. Louis area.”
St. Louis Realtors announced it has established a three-year “Reimagining St. Louis” plan to provide guidance on home ownership, financial literacy, and preserving assets. It includes promoting and supporting a mentorship program for African Americans interested in all aspects of the real estate industry.
A goal is “to benefit the communities that we harmed,” and the organization has hired Felicia Crawford-Randle as its first Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion director. She is directing implementation of the plan.
Will Jordan, executive director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing & Opportunity Council [EHOC] called the apology “an important first step toward bridging the economic gap created by racist and restrictive real estate policies over the years.”
“Property is often the most valuable asset a person has. We are talking about generational wealth that African Americans never had the chance to build through no fault of their own. It’s important to realize that the only way we will make true progress toward equity and fairness in real estate is through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, among others, and a willingness to promote equal opportunity for all in the real estate industry.
Nate Johnson, president of the board of directors for the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, called the apology “historic in terms of accountability and proactivity,”
“For an organization that represents more than 9,000 members from across the real estate industry to publicly acknowledge past racial injustices while presenting a plan for solutions will hopefully serve as a wake-up call to others in the St. Louis region,” Johnson said.
“Racism in all forms is a complex topic, and mitigating its effects is a daunting task. But the work must be done, and I’m looking forward to working to make real progress in bridging economic gaps that have existed far too long.”
The St. Louis group is one of the largest real estate associations in the nation and its fifth oldest.
