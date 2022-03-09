St. Louisan Jason Wilson’s Northwest Coffee Roasting Company will now operate a café’ in the Webster Groves Schnucks location, and will offer espresso shots, lattes, drip coffee, egg wraps, smoothies and more. The 788-square foot retail shop is now open daily serving customers 7am-7pm.
Later this spring, customers can expect to find five varieties of Northwest Coffee Roasting Company’s artisanal gourmet coffee on shelves of select St. Louis area Schnucks stores.
“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors at Schnucks’ Webster Groves location,” said Jason Wilson, owner, Northwest Coffee Roasting Company. “We’re excited to introduce our artisan coffee to the area and continue to inspire people to ‘control the narrative,’ a phrase customers will notice on our product packaging.”
