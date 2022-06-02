There is a race on, and the St. Louis region is picking up speed.
The competition involves the area beating out others for bright minds, bold concepts, and creative thinking. Keys to the effort are science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] education, diversity, and commitment to finishing first when the day is over.
The Illinois 300 NASCAR race at World Wide Technology Raceway [WWTR] in Madison, Illinois on Sunday, June 5, 2022, is a gem in WWT Chairman and Founder David Steward’s plan to help guide the region to the checkered flag. It was a coup in landing the race, but WWT’s commitment is driven year-round. There is no low gear.
“This is Dave’s mission. He loves racing and he saw an opportunity to partner with Gateway Raceway [as naming sponsor] to invest in the region and help bring diversity and inclusion to a sport that seeks to increase both,” Juanita Logan, WWT Corporate Development Program senior director, told The St. Louis American.
“A major part of that mission is using racing to increase career readiness. There is so much untapped potential, and there is a natural connection [between] motor sports and STEM.”
Logan said WWT is committed to creating a healthy STEM workforce with investment in STEM-focused education, internships, work-based learning opportunities and activities.
WWT, the largest Black owned business in America, works with organizations including the STEM Student Forum, United Way of Greater St. Louis, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Launchcode, NPower, National Academy Foundation’s Future Ready Lab, Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls, and Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation.
The Raceway, in partnership with the Steward Family Foundation and WWT, is also taking motorsports to the classroom.
Among its newest assets is a cutaway NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series racer being used at various STEM events hosted by the racetrack throughout the St. Louis region.
The STEM vehicle features exposed and cutaway components to show the inner workings of a NASCAR race truck. The vehicle has cutaway cylinder heads and engine block to expose the inner workings of a racing engine.
With the removal of the right side of the body and half of the hood and deck lid, the truck provides a perspective of the strong build and safety components used in racing. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a tire-changing component so that the truck can be used for pit stop simulations.
The track’s charity, Raceway Gives, has also sponsored robotics competitions, drone racing and the Jr. 500 karting program. In conjunction with area school districts, a STEM zone – called STEM Lane – will be included in each of the track’s INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events in conjunction with area school districts.
Curtis Francois, WWTR owner and CEO, is proud of the alliance built with Jackie Joyner Kersee and the JJK Community Center. As part of its STEM program, WWTR donated sim-racing computers and rigs to the Center.
“World Wide Technology and the Steward Family are grateful and privileged to play a role in bringing a NASCAR Cup Series race to St. Louis fans,” he said.
“We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of fans to this exciting sport and to emphasize the importance of STEM education through racing.”
The racing campus received the Track Award during the 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity awards last year after partnering on a youth outreach program with the JJK Center, NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion and NASCAR Acceleration Nation.
“We’ve worked closely with Jackie Joyner-Kersee and the JJK Center to bring racing to her kids via STEM educational programs,” Francois said.
“Our karting complex and related programs are designed to provide hands-on experience and the ability to compete at the grassroots level, with scholarship programs to further reduce barriers.”
WWT and the raceway provide opportunities for students to build their own karts, and then enter competitions. It’s hands-on, and as importantly, it’s brains on.
“This is exciting,” Logan said.
“This weekend is going to uplift the region and drive more diversity and inclusion. It is a way to attract and inspire.”
Raceway Gives Schedule of Event
Friday June 3: Motorsports Academy Inaugural Event
12:30-1:30 PM in the infield Fan Zone, featuring discussion with Bubba Wallace, Dave Steward II regarding diversity in motorsports; Presentation of the Raceway Gives Ignite series youth sponsorship; WWT Augmented Reality presentation
NASCAR Speedatrics
2-4:30 PM in suite VIP parking lot featuring NASCAR driver appearances, middle school youth activities; Esports Tournament
Saturday and Sunday June 4, 5
STEM Lane on WWTR midway
9AM - 4 PM - Saturday competition for youth aged 13 to 18; 16 area youth organizations and high schools participate in double elimination tournament; Cash prizes to winning teams’ organizations
Sunday competition open for all fans; Fan with highest score wins $500 gift card
Area youth organizations exhibit/demonstrate their STEM related activities. Exhibitors include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, St Louis Science Center (YES), Soap Box Derby cars, St. Louis Student Robotics Association (SLSRA), Margay karts, Greater St Louis YMCA
WWT Augmented Reality
5G technology and the advancement of mixed reality provide new ways to deliver interactive user experiences.
Saturday and Sunday June 4, 5
9 AM - 4 PM Saturday and 9 AM - 2 PM Sunday
AR demonstration; Launch of inaugural program
