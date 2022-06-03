Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has been selected as the Construction Manager for a $88 million expansion of St. Louis Community College’s (STLCC) Wildwood campus.
The project includes construction of a new Center for Health Sciences, Center for Technology and other building renovations. The Wildwood campus project is part of $400 million in construction initiatives across STLCC’s campuses to modernize learning environments and support the metropolitan region’s workforce needs and economy. The projects are funded by an eight-cent property tax levy increase approved by voters in August 2021.
KWAME will oversee the construction process, including the pre-construction phase, project planning and phasing, programming and design, construction oversight and ongoing project management. Other responsibilities include management of the budget, schedule, quality, safety, communications and procurement.
A critical component of KWAME’s role is building the construction team and coordinating with STLCC staff and leadership. The architect is Christner Architects.
“We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with the community college particularly Wildwood. We look forward to involving interns on the job to assist in career development along with our continued support through our foundation”, added Tony Thompson, president of Kwame Building Group.
KWAME has completed several projects for St. Louis Community College, including serving as construction manager for construction of the Wildwood Campus in 2007. The campus includes “healthy building” elements including low emissive building materials. KWAME also led the renovation of science laboratories at the Forest Park, Meramec and Florissant Valley campuses in 2016.
“At the Wildwood Campus we’re planning a new Center for Health Sciences that will bring in a wide variety of programming in healthcare, and we’re also planning a second building for Technology Studies,” said Chancellor Jeff Pittman.
“Just given the rapid advancements in technology, a lot of the emerging companies coming into the St. Louis region and the expansion of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. This is going to be critical for the future of this region.”
