The BOSS Network, an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs and event-based networking, announces its BOSS Impact Fund. The BOSS Impact Fund will focus on investing in Black women led businesses and preparing these entrepreneurs to build scalable, growth aggressive companies. Its goal is to raise investment funding for 500+ Black women entrepreneurs, over the next three years.
As part of its efforts, The BOSS Network is partnering with Sage, the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people, for the launch of the Sage “Invest in Progress” Grant Program, a $1.5MM commitment over three years. Sage and The BOSS Network are working together to remove the barriers that many entrepreneurs face by providing funding to support Black women entrepreneurs in the first five years of their business.
Through the Sage “Invest in Progress” Grant Program, 25 Black women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive a capital investment of $10,000 toward successfully starting and growing their business in addition to an entrepreneurial mentor program in support of Black women-owned small businesses. To register or for more information, visit BOSSImpactFund.com. The deadline for submissions is February 25.
The Sage “Invest in Progress” Grant will also provide coaching, curriculum, and connections while removing capital barriers to help this group achieve success. Founded by CEO Cameka Smith, the mission of The BOSS Network, which stands for "Bringing Out Successful Sisters,” is to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women of color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.