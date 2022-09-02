The Speak Up St. Louis Podcast elevates diverse voices that are part of ‘The Lou,’ according to host and co-creator Quinton Ward.
Topics include food, pop culture, politics, and art. If it’s about the ‘Gateway to the West,’ Ward is ready and willing to talk about it.
When it comes to food, Ward’s experience as senior manager for the St. Louis Metro Market, a farmer’s market on wheels, is on the podcast’s menu. The market offers fresh, affordable, healthy food options throughout the St. Louis area because it truly offers ‘meals on wheels.’
The market is where he and former co-host, Lucas Signorelli, meet and connect with the community. If the bus was there, Ward was making you a new friend.
“We were meeting so many folks, and we were trying to figure out ‘how do we capture some of these stories of people in St. Louis doing amazing stuff?” said Ward.
“It’s about the real folks of St. Louis, not necessarily the ones always up front leading the work, but also everyday folks,” said Ward.
In winter 2020, the pandemic put much of the world on pause, including the St. Louis Metro Market.
Ward and Signorelli were looking for a creative outlet outside of work. Ward had been promoted to Metro Market executive director, and Signorelli began hinting that they should start a podcast.
The first episode was released in the fall of 2020, with Antwan Pope of Cure Violence as debut guest. Ward calls the first episode “ground zero.”
With no podcast equipment, it was recorded on an iPhone with a mini microphone attached. They sat in a huddle and passed the phone around, taking turns speaking.
“Turns out we really enjoyed it. We started pumping out episodes once every week,” said Ward.
Most of the first season was taped at Ward’s art studio, which included a yellow futon and a table and chair for guests. From its humble beginning, the podcast grew its audience and Ward acquired better equipment.
Season one featured about 60 episodes, and guests ranged from Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics to state Sen. Brian Williams.
“It’s like wow, the range of people who want to be on the podcast,” Ward said.
He credits most of the guests on his podcast to the St. Louis Metro Market, which allowed him to connect with folks that he might not have met.
“When I’m meeting folks on the Metro Market, I invite them to be on the podcast,” said Ward.
His audience now includes St. Louis, America, and parts of the world.
“It just shows folks in St. Louis, and internationally, care about what happens here,” said Ward. “The podcast is an opportunity to be able to have a reach in a place where it is accessible to anyone.”
He also says he has no intention of leaving this area.
“The reality is [St. Louis] has [steadied] me. It’s where I went to school, it’s where opportunities have happened for me. Why would I turn my back on St. Louis?” said Ward.
The podcast is his way of telling the St. Louis' story, and he determines how it is told.
Following the killing of Michael Brown and the Ferguson Uprising “many St. Louisans and folks abroad think that we are living in a post-Ferguson era,” he said.
“In fact, there is so much work that needs to be done. We are still dealing with the trauma of that epic moment in history. I may not be on the front line, but how can I make sure that we’re continuing to have a conversation about the systemic racial social economic issues here at home,” said Ward.
Ashley Winters is The St. Louis American Report for America reporter.
