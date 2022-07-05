Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. kicked off the 2022 Regional Conference season with the Central Regional Conference happening first. The conference took place recently in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Honorable Gloria Reno, circuit judge, 21st Judicial Court, St. Louis County, and longtime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is this year’s Frankie Muse Freeman Award recipient. For Judge Reno, the relationship she had with Attorney Freeman made for a special moment. During her acceptance of the award, Judge Reno recalled the days of traveling with Frankie Freeman as they handled Delta business as part of the National Social Action Commission.
In recognition and honor of the 14th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Frankie Muse Freeman, Esq., The Frankie Muse Freeman Award is presented to a collegiate and alumnae member of the sorority within the Central Region who have demonstrated outstanding work through endeavors locally, regionally, statewide, or nationally in the areas of education, S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), civil rights, fair housing, pay equity, health care for the underrepresented, or employment issues that address advancement for women and minorities. Attorney Freeman was a member of St. Louis Alumnae Chapter.
SLA member Shelia Jones is the 2022 Delta D.E.A.R. Award recipient for the Central Region. This award is presented to a Delta D.E.A.R. who has been an outstanding member of a chapter or a member-at-large, is caring, nurturing, and has served as a role model throughout her Delta career.
