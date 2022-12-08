The Office of Diversity Equity & Inclusion at the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) along with the MU Extension Equity Diversity and Inclusion Council will begin a program surrounding equity and inclusion in January 2023.
The Chancellor’s Certificate in Advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in the Workplace is an interactive cohort-based online professional development program that analyzes the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The program is open to professionals in the St. Louis region.
According to Dwayne James, MU Extension Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion director, a version of the program has been offered to faculty and staff in the University of Missouri System since 2015.
However, the university didn’t have the resources to make it available more broadly, the partnership between UMSL and MU Extension makes the program more accessible to all professionals in the Greater St. Louis area.
“We believe it will be a benefit to people in all types of organizations because the concepts are foundational and broadly applicable,” said James.
Participants in the online program will learn how to be an advocate and lead around diversity and inclusion issues. Work effectively in a diverse work environment, and make workspaces more welcoming for all employees. The course fee is $450, however, discounts are available for UMSL employees and alumni, professionals in government and education as well as non-profits.
“The program is designed to build individuals’ awareness, knowledge, and skills related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace,” said James.
“At the end of the course, they are equipped with tools and ideas that they can bring to their workplace for enhancing DEI.”
A study by McKinsey & Company and The Society for Human Research Management (SHRM) evaluated the performance of organizations with different levels of workplace diversity. They found that organizations that exhibit gender and ethnic diversity are, respectively, 15% and 35% more likely to outperform less diverse organizations. Similarly, organizations with more gender and racial diversity bring in increased revenue, more customers, and higher profits.
Organizations with diverse environments have increased job satisfaction amongst employees, increased levels of trust, and higher engagement levels. Not only do DEI programs lift morale and overall attitude on an employee level, but they also provide a multitude of benefits that can be seen at every level of the business.
Even though the program offers discounts, some professionals don’t fit the criteria to qualify for the discounted price. James says he hopes employers and other organizations will invest in their employees' professional development. The program welcomes grant funders or donors who would be willing to cover the costs for individuals and organizations who cannot afford it.
But what about the folks that otherwise wouldn’t really have an interest in this type of development, how do UMSL and the MU Extension plan to reach that community?
James says the course is designed to meet people where they are, there is no expectation or need for prior knowledge. “We intentionally create a learning environment that is conducive to people asking questions, taking risks, and sharing their perspectives without judgment,” said James.
“The course is not simplistic and the field of DEI is so broad that even the “choir” will have plenty to learn.”
James says the idea of the DEI program is for participants to learn that all of our actions impact our workplace environments and our communities. The St. Louis community as a whole will benefit by having employers in the community who are equipped to be allies and advocates for DEI, which will impact our region bit by bit.
