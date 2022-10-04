The University of Missouri–St. Louis is among the most culturally and ethnically diverse universities in the state of Missouri, and its administrators, faculty, staff and students take pride in creating an environment where everyone can feel valued and thrive.
INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has once again recognized that ongoing work, naming UMSL one of 103 recipients of the prestigious 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. The national honor recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
UMSL received the HEED Award for the third consecutive year and the sixth time overall after previously being recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021. It was also the only university in Missouri to be included in this year’s list of awardees.
UMSL’s application highlighted its ongoing efforts to provide access and opportunity to students from many different backgrounds, including students with high financial need. U.S. News & World Report recently ranked UMSL No. 75 nationally and first in Missouri on its list of “Top Performers on Social Mobility,” which highlights how well colleges and universities graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants. Earlier this year, UMSL also established the Close the Gap Grant for new undergraduate students with high financial need. The grant covers all remaining tuition costs above federal Pell Grants, subsidized loans and other aid so that financial constraints don’t prevent students from pursuing their education.
UMSL also is actively working to hire and retain a diverse group of faculty with a particular focus on increasing gender equity in the fields of science – including the social and behavioral sciences – technology, engineering and mathematics with the support of a $1 million National Science Foundation ADVANCE grant received in 2020.
This summer, the ADVANCE grant helped support a series of equity advisor training sessions led by staff in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. A total of 26 faculty and staff members were certified as equity advisors so that, going forward, they will be able to provide an equity-driven lens regarding gender, race, ethnicity and other dimensions of identity.
