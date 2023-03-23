Over the past year, St. Louis Realtors has been processing, identifying, and acknowledging its historic role in racism and economic inequality in our city going back decades.
The association’s role included practices such as redlining the Black community out of desirable neighborhoods, restrictive covenants in property deeds that limited Black homeownership, unfair lending practices, and accepting a severe lack of diversity among association ranks.
Going through this process of self-reflection and apologizing to the Black community of Metro St. Louis have been critical initial steps in rebuilding and strengthening our city. We also recognize that St. Louis remains one of the most segregated cities in the U.S.
We understand the tragedy surrounding the deaths of Michael Brown, Vonderrit Myers, Jr., and Anthony Lamar Smith. The community response to their deaths and other individuals,’ were an outgrowth of a much larger problem. Much more aggressive actions need to be taken to heal these deep wounds.
To aid this process, St. Louis Realtors began implementing a plan to facilitate the breakdown of the city’s racial barriers and make homeownership more attainable throughout the community.
We hope to empower St. Louis and make it a model for other American cities grappling with histories of housing discrimination. Creating a more equitable community isn’t easy, but it is something we should all strive for.
Working with our board of directors and staff, St. Louis Realtors has initiated programs to ensure that our Association reflects the community we serve. We’re also collaborating with community partners and organizations to identify and achieve the goal of making our organization and our region more diverse and inclusive. These are important initial steps that we believe other organizations with histories of discrimination can replicate.
Diversity in Real Estate: Part of St. Louis’ discriminatory past rests on the fact that the real estate market and St. Louis Realtors have been primarily made up of white professionals even though nearly half of the city’s population is Black.
We have begun hosting seminars and talks to educate ourselves about this history and how those policies have skewed our neighborhoods and deprived Black communities of career opportunities and generational wealth. We’ve also sought to recruit more Black professionals into our ranks; the Association has seen a jump of nearly three percent in Black membership in one year.
Black members, as a percentage of our overall membership, increased from 9.1% in 2021 to 12% in 2022. However, in terms of absolute numbers, our overall growth percentage of Black members increased 28.9% from 705 (in 2021) to 992 (in 2022).
We recognize that this is only the beginning.
Financial Literacy: Lack of access to information and resources needed to confidently enter the market has further driven housing inequality in St. Louis. Bankers, mortgage brokers, and government agencies have historically preyed on this imbalance to fortify St. Louis’ segregation.
We have accelerated efforts to provide financial education and resources to the Black community. This includes hosting forums on the housing market during events like the Reimagining St. Louis Expo and reaching out to local high schools and technical schools to educate students on the importance of financial literacy.
We’re also working with community partners like the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council to expand Black homeownership.
Legislation & Financing: St. Louis Realtors also supports national, state, and city legislation that seeks to break down racial barriers in housing. This includes the recently passed Missouri House Bill 1662, which removed racially restrictive covenants by expanding the definition of prohibited covenants and establishing a procedure to remove prohibited covenants from deeds.
We also understand the critical importance of funding for under-resourced communities to reach their American dreams. This includes building new relationships with community organizations and private entities specializing in serving and providing financing for underserved communities.
St. Louis Realtors is determined to build a legacy that extends beyond systems of oppression so that all St. Louisans can build generational wealth and pursue fulfilling careers within the real estate industry. We have chosen to act and seek concrete ways to rectify past practices that have deprived Black St. Louisans of the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership.
We have a roadmap to begin breaking down the segregation of the city. And we’re looking to the local government and the private sector to help us make this a reality. St. Louis can serve as a model for the entire country. These are the initial steps in a larger journey, and we look forward to sharing our progress in 2023 and beyond.
Katie Berry is St. Louis Realtors president.
