United Way of Greater St. Louis today announced that Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, and Rusty Keeley, CEO of Keeley Companies, will serve as chair and co-chair, respectively, of its 2022 annual community campaign. Additionally, Arica Harris, director of banking and payment operations at Edward Jones, will serve as vice chair.
This year, United Way of Greater St. Louis is celebrating 100 years of impact in the St. Louis region.
“Through its network of safety net agencies, United Way works to make the St. Louis region a great place to work and live and inspires so many people to realize their full potential,” said Harris. “United Way is a powerful change agent and I’m excited to expand this work even further through my role as vice chair this year."
Before joining Edwards Jones in 2013, Harris spent 17 years in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Deloitte & Touche, supervising risk consulting, internal co-sourcing, and external IT audit projects. At Deloitte & Touche, she also developed and facilitated learning programs, events and firmwide initiatives focused on recruitment, professional development, and diversity and inclusion.
Harris founded and continues to chair the St. Louis Accounting Career Awareness Program (ACAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on increasing the number of college-bound minority representation within the fields of accounting, finance, and business management. She also serves as vice chair on the Missouri Baptist Foundation board and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the National Association of Black Accountants.
