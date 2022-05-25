The pandemic caused many Black Americans to pause health screenings and well-check visits to doctor’s offices.
The Urban League Guild of Metropolitan St. Louis joined with other Guild Chapters in sponsoring National Healthy Awareness Day on May 21, 2022, to help end the trend.
The 2022 theme was “Self Care,” and the family event the Urban League headquarters on N. Kingshighway included giveaways, health information, Zumba demonstrations, and presentations from community healthcare leaders.
Over 30 healthcare providers offered participants screening services and education about the prevention and management of chronic conditions.
“This event is so timely given the stress and challenges presented due to the pandemic,” said Danita Smith, event chair.
“As we have rightfully focused on COVID-19, other health screenings and education opportunities have fallen off, so this is our way of bringing focus back to self-care and disease prevention.”
According to the National Institute of Health, from April 2021 to April 2022 people of color saw the largest drop in screenings.
Declines in breast cancer screening varied from 84% percent among Hispanic women to 98% among American Indian/Alaskan Native women.
Declines in cervical cancer screening varied from 82% among Black women to 92% among Asian Pacific Islander women.
In April, the number of screening tests for breast cancer declined in metro (86%), urban (88%), and rural (89%) areas compared to the respective five-year averages. The decline for cervical cancer screening tests was 85% and 82% for metro and rural areas, respectively, and 77% for urban areas.
The National Urban League is also backing the Health Equity and Accountability Act of 2022 introduced by Congresswoman Robin Kelly [D-], Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust chair.
“As the world has continued to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must chart a path forward that improves the quality of life for all Americans,” said Marc Morial, NUL president and CEO said in a statement.
“HEAA builds upon provisions from the Affordable Care Act and suggests additional improvements Congress should make to enhance the well-being of systemically marginalized and underserved communities, address health disparities, and ensure access to high quality and affordable health care for all.”
Goals of the bill, which has been presented to Congress every year since 2007 the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), include:
-Reduction of racial health disparities, including infant and maternal mortality rates.
-Expansion of mental and behavioral services targeting low-income, communities of color.
-Increasing diversity among healthcare workers with grants to HBCUs and other MSIs, among other federal investments.
-Improving health care access and quality for all, including undocumented children and families.
-Strengthening health data collection to inform policies that eradicate racial health disparities.
-Enhancing language access and culturally competent care for limited English proficient (LEP) immigrants.
-Addressing social determinants of health to mitigate the effects of systemic poverty and discrimination.
“We are grateful for the efforts of Congresswoman Kelly, CAPAC, CBC, and the CHC for ensuring all Americans have access to affordable and equitable healthcare. We urge all members of Congress to support this critical piece of legislation,” Morial said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.