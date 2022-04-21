Marc Morial, National Urban League president and CEO, praised its St. Louis chapter as the “best and largest affiliate” among the 92 nationwide on Tuesday afternoon.
He also while announcing an entrepreneurship center would open in a former Commerce Bank building at Newstead and Natural Bridge.
“You just continue to build the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis,” he said of local president and CEO Mike McMillan.
“Like your Urban League affiliate, this will probably be the best entrepreneurship center in America.”
St. Louis will be home to the 13th National Urban League Entrepreneurship Center, and the site will also house the St. Louis Women’s Business Center.
“We want this to be an ecosystem of support. Through it, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis can expand its voice. It can expand its voice to say, ‘you must do more business with Black owned businesses,” Morial said.
Morial said the center’s doors would not be closed to any small business owner, but “our focus is on Black business owners.”
“This is because Black owned businesses have been marginalized and ignored. There are 2.5 million of these business in America and 90 have a single employee, the owner."
“Imagine the impact if each hired two more people. That would be five million more people working. This center is going to be about wealth building and income.”
According to the Urban League, 75% of entrepreneurs who utilize its services improve their company’s financial outlook. They provide management counseling, mentoring, and training services geared toward the development of management skills that can help minority entrepreneurs grow their businesses, obtain financing or contracts, and preserve or create jobs.
Most participants utilizing an Urban League center are African American female entrepreneurs whose business is at an early stage of development.
"We would like to see hundreds of companies throughout the entire region to provide jobs and economic opportunity for people who have never had it before,” McMillan said.
“We want to make sure our movement is as relevant today as when we started.”
John W. Kemper, president and CEO of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., and Commerce Bank chair CEO, said “it is bittersweet” in turning the 100-year-old former bank building over to the Urban League. The bank had moved across the street several years ago, and the building was empty.
“The Urban League’s track record is unique. It grabbed our attention. When this opportunity came, we jumped at it,” he said.
“Small business is the backbone of this [region], and this is especially true in Black and brown communities. We could have moved away. We moved across the street.
In 2021, the 12 National Urban League Entrepreneurial Centers served more than 29,000 small businesses, according to Morial. The centers helped businesses secure $119 million in private and public sector financing and created 1,000 jobs.
“We had long been recognized as a job connector,” Morial said.
“We needed to become a job creator. We are doing this with the entrepreneurial centers.”
McMillan also noted that the National Urban League is building a new $250 million headquarters in Harlem, New York.
“The National Urban League budget, and its impact, are the biggest ever,” he said.
Morial also spoke at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis 104th Annual Dinner Meeting on Tuesday night at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel.
He was honored as the 2022 Whitney M. Young Humanitarian Award recipient. Elizabeth Mannen Berges and James G. Berges were Annual Dinner Lifetime Achievement Honorees.
