The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis announced a three-year partnership with Walmart to help build and sustain Black women-owned businesses.
During an April 20, 2023, press conference, Urban League President and CEO Michael McMillan said the partnership is the first of its kind for the local Urban League, and its goal is to assist Black women entrepreneurs in getting into the retail spaces.
The inaugural classes have begun and are part of a 12-month accelerated program which concludes with a graduation ceremony. Participating entrepreneurs must be in business for at least two years.
The Urban Leagues’ national entrepreneurship initiative selected five cities to partner with Walmart, including Atlanta, Cleveland, and Cincinnati.
“We want to help Black women business owners accelerate their business,” said Aleta Grimes Mitchell, Center for Entrepreneurship at Urban League Metropolitan St. Louis director.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Grimes said the partnership will create “a positive ripple effect” by supporting local small businesses, helping create jobs, and reducing crime.
McMillan said it is essential for St. Louis to promote, help develop, and sustain Black-owned businesses. These are core fundamentals for the Urban League.
“St. Louis can be the Atlanta of the Midwest,” said McMillan.
“Having significant thriving businesses that provide employment, giving back to the community, and making a difference. All while stimulating economic growth in the St. Louis region.
“It’s major to have corporate partners like Walmart to help fund and grow our initiative in supporting Black women-owned businesses and put some of these products in its store.”
Walmart is one of the top brick-and-mortar retail stores in the country, and the national retailer is looking to add more products from minority and women entrepreneurs to its shelves.
The first classes will focus on leadership skill building. Some will be in-person at the Urban League campus, and some will be virtual. The program has partnered with local business owners to teach some sessions.
The first-year class will include 15 entrepreneurs and, after the three-year partnership, Walmart plans to add 30 of the cohorts from the program products to its shelves.
Even if some of the cohorts' products aren’t sold in Walmart, Walmart’s goal is to prepare them with the skills needed to get their products in other retail stores.
“This is a celebration, this has never been done before,” said the director of the program as she excitedly expressed her feelings of gratitude about the partnership.
Nicole Bailey, the owner of Pearlie’s Pickles, says that she is delighted to be a part of the partnership with Walmart to help build out her business.
“Entrepreneurship is important today in most African American households, it’s important for us to pass along the family business to create generational wealth,” said Bailey.
She hopes to have an opportunity to network with other local businesses and learn more about being an entrepreneur and developing her business.
Monica Hampton owns Wall Street Company in the St. Louis Galleria Mall. Named for the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, consumers can find luggage covers, graphic tees, and sneakers at the store.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to have a chance to have my merchandise in Walmart, “said Hampton.
“This means more visibility for the products that I have.”
Mitchell is confident Walmart will continue the partnership and “hopefully, this partnership will encourage other billion-dollar corporations to get involved.”
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.