The 2022 Salute To Excellence in Health Care Lifetime Achiever was Washington University's School of Medicine's E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Studies Associate Dean, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at the Brown School Mrs. Vetta Sanders Thompson Ph.D. Center with program emcee Carol Daniel (left) from KMOX radio and St. Louis American Foundation Chair Raven Whitener Thu. Apr. 14, 2022 at the Frontenac Hilton.