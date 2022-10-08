The U.S. Department of the Treasury celebrated its annual Freedman’s Bank Forum on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., in recognition of the 158th anniversary of the chartering of the Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company, commonly referred to as the Freedman’s Bank.
The bank was created to provide economic opportunity for newly emancipated Americans, and the 2022 forum focused on ways to increase community and economic development and the role that Minority Depository Institutions play in broad-based economic growth and the financial health of all Americans.
Vice President Kamala Harris used the platform to announce a public and private-sector effort to advance racial economic equity.
“Small businesses are the engines of our economy and the path to economic prosperity for countless Americans in underserved communities,” Harris said.
“Community lenders – including MDIs, and others – are vital to unlocking the full economic potential of these communities, turning previously sidelined talent into a source of economic growth and shared prosperity for all.”
Harris said Black-owned businesses routinely have more difficulty in finding funding, and acknowledged that “they are the first to suffer during an economic downturn.”
Harris said the Small Business Administration (SBA) would propose a rule later this year to expand its lender base by lifting the moratorium on new Small Business Lending Companies.
The action would allow new lenders to apply for a license to offer SBA-backed 7(a) small business loans.
Also, the Minority Business Development Agency (MDBA) will issue a $100 million notice of funding opportunity to provide technical assistance grants for entrepreneurship technical assistance providers to help businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals launch, scale, and connect with growth capital.
Harris said to facilitate greater availability of small-balance mortgages, and HUD would issue requests to solicit specific and actionable feedback on the barriers that prevent the origination of these mortgages and recommendations for increasing the volume of small-mortgage loans in federal programs.
The White House said these and a host of other new policy steps follow two recent announcements by the administration of billions of dollars in investments for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs).
The actions aim to deliver capital and resources to underserved small businesses and the community lenders who serve them, Harris stated.
Janet Yellen, the U.S. Department of Treasury secretary, said the White House feels the Freedman’s Bank Forum is an excellent stage “to shine a spotlight on how the administration’s pandemic relief efforts supported Black – and minority-owned businesses.”
Since its inaugural year in 2015, the forum has sought to develop strategies to help stamp out and overcome systemic racism in the financial industry.
“Unfortunately, for too long, the small business ecosystem in underserved communities has struggled to keep up with better-funded businesses and entrepreneurs in more prosperous communities,” Harris stated.
“Entrepreneurs of color regularly report being turned away by traditional financial institutions for loans at higher rates than their white counterparts. And the community lenders committed to filling that gap similarly report that shortfalls in capital and technical capacity limit their ability to invest in the communities that need them the most.”
According to the Labor Dept., roughly 96% of Black-owned businesses are sole proprietorships and single-employee companies. These businesses have the hardest time finding funding and are often the first to suffer during economic downturns.
They often turn to financial institutions for the underserved and other non-traditional lenders for micro-loans and grants.
The new support for community finance institutions, small businesses and low wealth communities is “an effort to unlock the economic potential of communities of color, rural areas, and others that have experienced limits on economic opportunity,” the department said.
Alvin A. Reid of the St. Louis American contributed to this report
