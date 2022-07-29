A Wall Street Journal analysis shows they are often not particularly generous.
According to the Wall Street Journal, these charitable organizations, which comprise the majority of hospitals in the U.S., “wrote off in aggregate 2.3% of their patient revenue on financial aid for patients’ medical bills. Their for-profit competitors, a category including publicly traded giants such as HCA Healthcare Inc., wrote off 3.4%.”
In return for not paying taxes, nonprofit hospitals are supposed to provide community benefits. The clearest form is free or discounted care for poor patients who otherwise couldn’t afford it, say many health-policy experts. Hospitals have traditionally described the cost of erasing, or writing off, bills as spending on “charity care.”
The report states that federal law requires nonprofit hospitals to have policies to assist such patients. But federal guidelines allow them broad freedom to write and implement those policies and don’t require hospitals to meet any specific targets for financial-assistance totals, and that the value of nonprofit hospitals’ subsidy from avoiding taxes is more than $60 billion a year, according to estimates by Johns Hopkins University professor Gerard Anderson.
