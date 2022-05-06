Ben Crump is joining other attorneys on behalf of Black families who fell they have been discriminated against by Wells Fargo, the largest bank mortgage lender in the U.S.
“Last month, it was reported that Wells Fargo approved just 47% of Black homeowners’ mortgage applications compared to 72% of white applicants. We are suing Wells Fargo to demand they CHANGE their practices that are killing Black homeowners’ opportunities!” attorney Ben Crump wrote on social media on April 14.
Crump, a noted trial, and civil rights attorney, has worked for several Black clients after questionable police actions killed or harmed family members and is currently representing the family of a St. Louis teen killed in an amusement park accident, has joined a lawsuit against Wells Fargo.
Crump has joined an existing lawsuit filed in February 2022 by Chris Williams. Williams is claiming that Wells Fargo sought to charge him a higher interest rate than his credit score called for.
He is a Black homeowner living in Georgia. He refinanced with another mortgage company in 2019. Two other new plaintiffs also joined the suit.
“My credit score was just under 800 before I applied. They told me my credit score was 100 points less.” Williams told the media regarding his credit history.
“We are deeply disturbed by allegations of discrimination that we believe do not stand up to scrutiny,” Wells Fargo said in a news release on the matter.”
These unfounded attacks on Wells Fargo stand in stark contrast to the company’s significant and long-term commitment to closing the minority homeownership gap.”
The lawsuit also alleges that Wells Fargo denies home loans to Black borrowers at a higher rate and charges higher interest rates to Black borrowers.
On April 11, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander announced that the city will no longer deposit money with Wells Fargo and cited the alleged disproportionate denials of mortgages to Black loan applicants.
The bank denied applications of more than half the Black Americans seeking to refinance in 2020, and just under 50% the next year, according to an amended suit filed by attorney Dennis Ellis. "No other major lending institution refused to refinance the homes of Black Americans at such stunning rates," it noted.
"Our lawsuit comes on the heels of reporting by Bloomberg in late March," Ellis said of the news service's reporting, which showed Wells Fargo approving only 47% of Black homeowners who completed applications to refinance mortgages in 2020, compared with 72% of White applicants.
"The notion that we're still talking about redlining in 2022 by a major financial institution is shocking," Ellis told CBS MoneyWatch, a reference to a practice that in the past included the Federal Housing Administration's refusing to insure mortgages in and around Black neighborhoods.
Adding insult to injury, Black applicants were disproportionately denied or delayed by Wells Fargo at a time when record-low interest rates had borrowers scurrying to refinance and reduce their monthly payments, said Ellis.
"It's significantly unfair and a detriment to our society as a whole that Black Americans did not get to take advantage of low rates that will likely never be seen again, that came during the height of the pandemic," he said. "It affects the White Americans who live next door — their kids aren't able to experience the diversity of a more mosaic environment."
Wells Fargo dismissed the allegations in an emailed statement.
"In 2020, Wells Fargo was the largest bank lender for home mortgages to Black families. This is consistent with the company's performance over the last decade (2011 – 2020) in which it helped as many Black families purchase homes as the next three largest bank lenders combined. Any suggestion that our home lending practices are discriminatory is meritless."
Wells Fargo is also getting called out by Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon, with the Democrats noting the bank's "history of scamming and mistreating consumers."
That includes a $184 million settlement in 2012 with the Department of Justice over allegations Wells Fargo steered qualified African American and Hispanic borrowers to subprime mortgages.
Four years later, Wells Fargo found itself at the center of a scandal that cost its CEO his job, along with 5,000 other employees. The bank in 2016 was fined nearly $200 million for illegally opening millions of phony deposit and credit card accounts.
Two years later, in 2018, Wells Fargo was fined more than $1 billion to settle federal charges into consumer abuses related to its auto lending and mortgage business.
Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and the host of the podcast BURKEFILE. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.