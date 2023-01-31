Whisky On Washington owner David Shanks says his establishment is bringing “a new vibe” to the downtown area.
“I help expand the palette of non-whiskey drinkers. as well as expand their knowledge of one of the most popular drinks around,” said Shanks.
Open Sunday through Thursday, the merriment starts in the afternoon and continues for those who want a late cocktail at the bar which Shanks calls “WOW.”
Shanks was inspired to open a whiskey bar after he toured distillery sites and bars in Kentucky. A trip to Woodford Reserve Distillery led Shanks to believe he wanted to create his own whiskey brand.
He soon learned that each brand usually has its own unique story. Without that history, he set his sight on opening a whiskey bar. He says he is “celebrating and honoring the stories of some of the oldest whiskeys around.”
“I started out with a hope and a dream,” said Shanks. “I invested my life savings, with no experience in the hospitality industry”
Shanks shared the story of Old Rip Van Winkle, a family-owned business that was established in 1935 byJulian “Pappy” Van Winkle. He started as a whiskey seller for the WL Weller Company, traveling by horse and buggy throughout the Midwest.
He carries the brand, one of his most expensive, which can go for $2,000 a bottle.
Also on his shelf is the controversial Uncle Nearest Whiskey. The backstory of the popular brand includes antebellum tales from the South. According to Shanks, the original recipe of Jack Daniel's Whiskey was stolen from Uncle Nearest, a slave who worked in Tennessee.
Stories like these are part of Whiskey on Washington’s lore, and Shanks enjoys sharing them with his patrons as they sit and sip at his hardwood sleek bar top.
Black-owned whiskeys are giving you their fight and struggle,” he said.
Behind the bar are three lengthy shelves that stretch across the back wall. The top two shelves are for whiskeys, and the bottom shelf is designated for gin, vodka, and tequila.
The bar ordered 30 whiskeys when it opened last year, and he let his customers select their favorites. He always inquired what customers would like.
While most of those whiskeys are no longer carried, Shanks calls it “a learning experience that he does not regret.”
He now serves “rare and allocated whiskeys that the average person doesn't have access to,” he said.
Shanks said the drink he carries the most pride for is called the “WOWmopolitan.”
It is a cosmopolitan made with whiskey instead of vodka. Customers can select the whiskey of their choice.
“I have the best Old Fashioned in town, and I stand on that 10 toes down.”
He called the Old Fashioned, a cocktail consisting chiefly of whiskey, bitters, water, and sugar, “the most popular drink ever.”
“It’s one of the original cocktails, and I make it with 100-proof Old Grand Dad Whiskey,” he said.
“Since my doors have opened I have received so much love and support. This bar may be my vision but the success is from the people,” said Shanks.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America Corps reporter for the St. Louis American.
