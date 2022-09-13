Local heroes may not wear capes, but at Missouri American Water they wear safety yellow.
Thanks to Tony Richards, director of health and safety, more than 700 employees across the state work safely every day to keep water flowing for one in four Missourians. He leverages his position at the largest investor-owned water utility in the state to put safety at the center of everything the company does, from operating treatment plants and fixing main breaks to investing $400 million this year to upgrade aging water and wastewater systems across Missouri.
“Our leaders understand that being a world-class company means focusing on the safety of our employees so they return home each night in the same condition that they came to work in that morning,” Richards said.
Richards joined the company at a critical point. As the company’s first director of health and safety, he implemented “taproot,” a process that brings employees, union representatives, and supervisors together to prevent future accidents and injuries. Richards is a self-proclaimed “safety guy,” with a B.S. in Occupational Safety and Health and 10 years of experience in manufacturing safety.
Missouri American Water’s employees sometimes work in very challenging conditions, from heat waves to the bitter cold, to fix emergency water main breaks, install new pipes, and keep reliable water flowing. Richards has helped the company provide world-class programs and training for its employees to keep them safe as they work under these conditions.
“Our safety program has come a long way—now we’re not just looking at physical safety, but mental and emotional safety as well,” said Crystal Grant, senior manager of operations.
In St. Louis County, Grant helps oversee the largest operations in Missouri American Water with 318 employees under her purview. In an industry without many women or people of color, Grant and Richards are paving the way for future leaders of the water sector. “There’s something to be said when you see someone that looks like you,” says Grant. “It gives you a bit more motivation that it is possible.”
At Missouri American Water, 15% of employees are ethnically and racially diverse and 17% of employees are female.
Grant has also seen the company focus on inclusivity in its succession planning. She began as an intern and moved through the company as a customer service representative, a trainer for new software, a front-line supervisor, a human resource business partner, and finally, one of the highest-ranking women of color. She commits the company to an ethos of operating in excellence.
Grant recalls how the company started offering a Roth 401k plan after two Field Service Representatives within St. Louis County asked for more retirement plan options. “We are a very responsive company. We’ve not only listened, we’ve taken action,” Grant said.
Grant and Richards are no longer exceptions in the water industry, they now represent a new wave of diverse leaders. Richards, who comes from a family of firefighters, remains committed to keeping people safe and inspiring young people like his boys Tony and Ace. He states that being a father and having a front-row seat to watching them grow “was a life-changing experience.
For young people looking for a career path, Richards encourages them to enter the water industry. Grant believes the water industry needs to especially focus on connecting better with young girls and people of color to get them interested in the field. “We need to give examples of who we are,” Grant said.
Both Crystal Grant and Tony Richards are setting an example for all future water leaders. They encourage young people to explore what a career in water could mean for them.
