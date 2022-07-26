World Wide Technology (WWT), a $14.5 billion global technology solution provider, announced that its commitment to diversity and inclusion has been recognized with the top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI). The DEI is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors, launched by Disability: IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).
WWT's recent disability inclusion efforts are the founding of the employee resource group WWT ABLE, which stands for we work together to help all achieve beyond labels and expectations. WWT ABLE used its inaugural year to focus on the workforce with education and engagement opportunities.
This year's assessment measured culture & leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention & advancement, accommodations); community engagement; supplier diversity; non-U.S. operations (non-weighted), along with including new non-weighted leadership questions about including disability in corporate board diversity criteria.
In 2022, WWT joined 415 corporations, including 69 Fortune 100, 188 Fortune 500, and 227 Fortune 1000 who utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. Out of 415 participants, 240 companies received a score of 100; 68 companies received a score of 90 and 27 companies received a score of 80. There were a total of 335 top scorers.
