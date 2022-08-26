Calling it “an amazing opportunity,” Lakesha Robinson has been appointed as Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ Senior Advisor for Children, Youth, and Families.
“I look forward to working with Mayor Jones to make St. Louis a place where all our youth can succeed and thrive.”
A St. Louis native, Robinson most recently served as Horizons St. Louis executive director, as United 4 Children community engagement director.
She has worked in the field of education for 15 years, promoting youth development and “advocating for innovative new strategies to improve outcomes for youth,” she said.
Robinson holds a Master’s in Social Work from Saint Louis University, and a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Studies from Southeast Missouri State University. Robinson will assume her new role on August 29. Her headshot is attached.
“As a mom, I understand firsthand how important it is we offer our children every chance to succeed, and we need a proven leader who can help advocate for our babies at the highest levels,” Jones said in a release.
“I am excited to welcome Lakesha Robinson into my administration to help make St. Louis safer and stronger for children and their families.
Robinson is filling the role of Wilford Pinkney, who recently became the city Director of the Office of Violence Prevention. In addition, Policy Director Nahuel Fefer will be moving to the Community Development Administration (CDA) as its new executive director.
Fefer has been drafting the administration’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending priorities. In his new role he will help implement those priorities at CDA with a focus on equitable neighborhood development.
Special Projects Manager Angela Pearson is shifting from communications to 0perations, with a focus on cross-departmental collaboration and supporting department performance.
The Mayor’s Office is accepting applications for Policy Director and Community Communications and Engagement Assistant on the City’s website, www.stlouis-mo.gov/government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.