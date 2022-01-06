Jan. 6, 2022, marks the first anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history.
Fueled by then-President Donald Trump and conservative anarchists, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a mob of “big lie” believers, unapologetic racists, and conspiracy theorists stormed the Capitol. They assaulted police officers, and one lost his life after the mayhem.
They vandalized and looted the hallowed halls of Congress as death threats aimed at Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and others rang out. Included in this insane mob incited by Trump’s lies were police officers, veterans, and elected officials.
It is no wonder Republicans want to erase the episode from the history books, just as many of them seek to do with Black history that speaks to the shift in the conversation about race from when whiteness was accepted as supreme. They hope ignoring the Capitol insurrection will make it go away.
Fortunately, that is not going to happen.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D, Mississippi), chair of the special committee to investigate the violent Capitol invasion, made it known on Jan. 2, 2022, actions by Trump and others before and during the riot will be scrutinized in the investigation and aired during hearings on national television.
There “appeared to be a coordinated effort on the part of several people to undermine the election,” Thompson told CNN. The Capitol was stormed as the House and Senate were ratifying the election of President Joe Biden.
The chilling allegation that Trump’s Department of Defense may have interfered with the National Guard’s effort to protect the Capitol, its police force, and members of Congress are under a microscope.
“There were significant inconsistencies in coordination, that the National Guard from the District of Columbia was slow to respond, not on its own, but it had to go to the Department of Defense,” Thompson said.
As a Black History Month present to all Americans, Thompson is planning televised hearings later this month,
As more convicted rioters are heading to prison and suspected ones face trial or plea bargains, Thompson said a task force within the committee would investigate the financial support of Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol. The Bipartisan committee includes Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R, Illinois) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming).
Even following the insurrection, 147 House Republicans voted against the certification of Biden’s election. Hawley was among a handful of GOP senators to cast a similar anti-democracy, totalitarian vote.
Trump repeated his lies hours before the assault on the Capitol, and Hawley further inspired the crazed mob with his infamous fist thrust. Hopefully, someone pointed out to him his action is a Black Power expression.
“I think it is critically important, given everything we know about the lines that (Trump) was willing to cross — he crossed lines no American president has ever crossed before. You know, we entrust the survival of our republic into the hands of the chief executive, and when a president refuses to tell the mob to stop, when he refuses to defend any of the coordinate branches of government, he cannot be trusted.”
Those are not Thompson’s words or those of any Democrat. Rep. Cheney said that on Jan. 2.
“We have significant testimony that leads us to believe that the White House had been told to do something. We want to verify all of it,” Thompson said on CNN.
In addition, we agree with U.S. Rep Cori Bush (D-MO), who warns that “one year later, things are not better.”
“This was a white supremacist attack related to our voting rights,” she said. “We cannot forget this. We cannot allow it to be whitewashed, downplayed. We cannot allow revisionist history to happen. It was an attempt to invalidate our votes.”
Yet, Trump’s evil hold on the Republican Party remains strong.
It is driving the misguided and dangerous antics of state Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his effort to win a U.S. Senate nomination.
It allows the GOP to ignore and some to encourage the rapid growth of white supremacist organizations and unbridled racism in America, not unlike the tenure of Jim Crow in this country.
It played out at the Capitol one year ago.
We have seen past outrageous behavior undeterred – treated as a new normal.
But hopefully, Hopefully, all the ugliness, terror, and utter disregard for the avowed American way that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, will be on our televisions soon, and Trump, Hawley and others will face severe legal consequences.
The editorial features the reporting of Lauren Victoria Burke, an independent journalist.
