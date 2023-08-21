More than 900 future affordable housing units are planned through the opening round of Neighborhood Transformation Grant awards, the St. Louis Community Development Administration [CDA] has announced.
The $20.2 million for 29 grants is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and annual Housing and Urban Development Housing Production awards.
Mayor Tishaura Jones said the awards help “improving neighborhoods and address housing disparities in our communities.”
“This investment in affordable housing will benefit St. Louis working families for years to come.”
According to the CDA, the grants are designed to “catalyze over $200 million in housing development.”
Included are:
$5.3 million to eight developers building 20 single family homes. Awards include construction financing and over $750K in downpayment assistance.
$10.9 million to 12 multifamily projects producing and preserving 866 rental units. Three projects were previously awarded low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). The remainder are seeking LIHTC allocations.
$3 million to six rental rehab projects to create 37 affordable units and bring over a dozen vacant buildings to occupancy.
$900,000 to a motel acquisition and rehab project which will create 20 units of Permanent Supportive Housing.
“Generations of racial segregation, restrictive covenants, redlining and discriminatory appraisal practices have left scars like the Delmar Divide, collapsed homes and vacant lots etched into the fabric of St. Louis,” said CDA Executive Director Nahuel Fefer.
“[The awards] dramatically expand and diversify the city’s portfolio of housing investments, reflect commitment to reversing decades of disinvestment in marginalized communities, and [help] build housing as diverse as our city.”
As part of the City of St. Louis Economic Justice Action Plan, projects in the city’s most distressed communities were prioritized. In addition, projects near public transit, schools, and other community assets were a priority.
The list of projects also includes rehabilitation of vacant buildings, development of city vacant lots, and efforts to demonstrate commitment to universal design and quality durable construction. Projects demonstrating alignment with the city’s sustainability plan and neighborhood plans were also prioritized.
The CDA will host a future public hearing to collect community input on proposals, and applications that were not selected are invited to debrief with CDA staff to discuss how they might strengthen their proposal in future funding rounds.
The Affordable Housing Commission’s annual housing production funding cycle will open in September, and CDA anticipates opening another cycle in early 2024 including uncommitted HOME-ARP, Community Development Block Grants, HOME & ARPA funds.
Neighborhood Transformation Grants
Funding Recommendations
Sanctuary In the Ordinary
Development: Baden-Hoffen Homes
Neighborhood: Baden
Funding Award: $800,000
Housing Type: Rental Rehab
Units: 13
Total Development Cost: $1,547,949
Tabernacle Community Development Corporation
Development: Tabernacle CDC
Neighborhood: Jeff Vanderlou and Greater Ville
Funding Award: $380,000
Housing Type: Rental Rehab
Units: 5
Total Development Cost: $806,451
St. Louis Art Place Initiative
Development: Gravois Park Artist Housing
Neighborhood: Gravois Park
Funding Award: $324,655
Housing Type: For Sale - New Construction
Units: 3
Total Development Cost: $935,655
Source 2 O LLC
Development: Kingshighway Promenade Apartment Homes
Neighborhood: Penrose
Funding Award: $313,650
Housing Type: Rental Rehab
Units: 4
Total Development Cost: $681,214
Financier LLC
Development: Prairie Ave Senior Apartments
Neighborhood: Jeff Vanderlou
Funding Award: $500,000
Housing Type: Rental New Construction
Units: 34
Total Development Cost: $10,009,930
Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Housing Corporation
Development: 4700 Labadie
Neighborhood: Kingsway East
Funding Award: $700,000
Housing Type: Rental Rehab
Units: 4
Total Development Cost: $1,323,472
Versatile Management Group LLC
Development: Cote Brilliante Rehab
Neighborhood: Kingsway East
Funding Award: $217,000
Housing Type: Rental Rehab
Units: 1
Total Development Cost: $217,000
Haven Recovery Homes LLC
Development: Haven Neighborhood Transformation
Neighborhood: Patch
Funding Award: $625,000
Housing Type: Rental Rehab
Units: 10
Total Development Cost: $841,727
West End LLC
Development: West End Court IV & V
Neighborhood: West End
Funding Award: $500,000
Housing Type: Downpayment Assistance
Units: 9
Total Development Cost: $3,055,496
National Development Council
Housing and Economic Development Corp
Development: Residences at Point North
Neighborhood: JeffVanderLou
Funding Award: $700,000
Housing Type: Multifamily - New Construction
Units: 45
Total Development Cost: $13,773,491
DeSales Community Development Corporation
Development: Benton Park Place Apartments
Neighborhood: Benton Park West
Funding Award: $150,000
Housing Type: Multifamily - New Construction
Units: 49
Total Development Cost: $14,515,289
Kingsway Neighborhood Development Corporation
Development: Delmar-Taylor Apartments
Neighborhood: Lewis Place
Funding Award: $500,000
Housing Type: Multifamily - New Construction
Units: 127
Total Development Cost: $51,332,854
Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc
Development: Clinton-Peabody Redevelopment (Phase I)
Neighborhood: Peabody Darst Webbe
Funding Award: $1,000,000
Housing Type: Multifamily - Rehab & New construction
Units: 89
Total Development Cost: $31,890,150
HOME-ARP Funding Recommendation
Jubilee Community Development Corporation
Development: Jubilee Motel
Neighborhood: Fairground
Funding Award: $889,629
Housing Type: Permanent Supportive Housing
Units: 20
Total Development Cost: $1,389,629
CDBG/HOME Funding Recommendation
Gateway Housing
Development: Francie's Place
Neighborhood: Forest Park Southeast & Shaw
Funding Award: $1,275,000
Housing Type: Rental Multifamily - New Construction
Units: 8
Total Development Cost: $1,814,450
McCormack Baron Salazar
Development: Brewery Apartments
Neighborhood: St. Louis Place
Funding Award: $1,250,000
Housing Type: Rental Multifamily - Rehab
Units: 139
Total Development Cost: $34,741,376
CareSTL
Development: Alumnus Gardens
Neighborhood: The Ville
Address: St. Louis Ave, Maffit, Newstead, Taylor
Funding Award: $2,000,000
Source of Funds: CDBG/HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.