The Tabernacle Community Development Corporation’s Affordable Rental Program continues helping families find affordable homes in the city of St. Louis. The organization is a recipient of a CDC Neighborhood Transformation Grant award for rehab of five rental units in the Jeff Vanderlou and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

 Photo courtesy of Tabernacle CDC

More than 900 future affordable housing units are planned through the opening round of Neighborhood Transformation Grant awards, the St. Louis Community Development Administration [CDA] has announced.

The $20.2 million for 29 grants is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and annual Housing and Urban Development Housing Production awards.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said the awards help “improving neighborhoods and address housing disparities in our communities.”

“This investment in affordable housing will benefit St. Louis working families for years to come.”  

According to the CDA, the grants are designed to “catalyze over $200 million in housing development.” 

Included are:

  • $5.3 million to eight developers building 20 single family homes. Awards include construction financing and over $750K in downpayment assistance.

  • $10.9 million to 12 multifamily projects producing and preserving 866 rental units. Three projects were previously awarded low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). The remainder are seeking LIHTC allocations.

  • $3 million to six rental rehab projects to create 37 affordable units and bring over a dozen vacant buildings to occupancy. 

  • $900,000 to a motel acquisition and rehab project which will create 20 units of Permanent Supportive Housing. 

“Generations of racial segregation, restrictive covenants, redlining and discriminatory appraisal practices have left scars like the Delmar Divide, collapsed homes and vacant lots etched into the fabric of St. Louis,” said CDA Executive Director Nahuel Fefer.

“[The awards] dramatically expand and diversify the city’s portfolio of housing investments, reflect commitment to reversing decades of disinvestment in marginalized communities, and [help] build housing as diverse as our city.”

As part of the City of St. Louis Economic Justice Action Plan, projects in the city’s most distressed communities were prioritized. In addition, projects near public transit, schools, and other community assets were a priority.

The list of projects also includes rehabilitation of vacant buildings, development of city vacant lots, and efforts to demonstrate commitment to universal design and quality durable construction. Projects demonstrating alignment with the city’s sustainability plan and neighborhood plans were also prioritized. 

The CDA will host a future public hearing to collect community input on proposals, and applications that were not selected are invited to debrief with CDA staff to discuss how they might strengthen their proposal in future funding rounds.

The Affordable Housing Commission’s annual housing production funding cycle will open in September, and CDA anticipates opening another cycle in early 2024 including uncommitted HOME-ARP, Community Development Block Grants, HOME & ARPA funds. 

Neighborhood Transformation Grants

Funding Recommendations

Sanctuary In the Ordinary

  • Development: Baden-Hoffen Homes

  • Neighborhood: Baden

  • Funding Award: $800,000

  • Housing Type: Rental Rehab

  • Units: 13

  • Total Development Cost: $1,547,949

Tabernacle Community Development Corporation

  • Development: Tabernacle CDC

  • Neighborhood: Jeff Vanderlou and Greater Ville

  • Funding Award: $380,000

  • Housing Type: Rental Rehab

  • Units: 5

  • Total Development Cost: $806,451

St. Louis Art Place Initiative

  • Development: Gravois Park Artist Housing

  • Neighborhood: Gravois Park

  • Funding Award: $324,655

  • Housing Type: For Sale - New Construction

  • Units: 3

  • Total Development Cost: $935,655

Source 2 O LLC

  • Development: Kingshighway Promenade Apartment Homes

  • Neighborhood: Penrose

  • Funding Award: $313,650

  • Housing Type: Rental Rehab

  • Units: 4

  • Total Development Cost: $681,214

Financier LLC

  • Development: Prairie Ave Senior Apartments

  • Neighborhood: Jeff Vanderlou

  • Funding Award: $500,000

  • Housing Type: Rental New Construction

  • Units: 34

  • Total Development Cost: $10,009,930

Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Housing Corporation

  • Development: 4700 Labadie

  • Neighborhood: Kingsway East

  • Funding Award: $700,000

  • Housing Type: Rental Rehab

  • Units: 4

  • Total Development Cost: $1,323,472

Versatile Management Group LLC

  • Development: Cote Brilliante Rehab

  • Neighborhood: Kingsway East

  • Funding Award: $217,000

  • Housing Type: Rental Rehab

  • Units: 1

  • Total Development Cost: $217,000

Haven Recovery Homes LLC

Development: Haven Neighborhood Transformation

  • Neighborhood: Patch

  • Funding Award: $625,000

  • Housing Type: Rental Rehab

  • Units: 10

  • Total Development Cost: $841,727

West End LLC

  • Development: West End Court IV & V

  • Neighborhood: West End

  • Funding Award: $500,000

  • Housing Type: Downpayment Assistance

  • Units: 9

  • Total Development Cost: $3,055,496 

National Development Council

Housing and Economic Development Corp

  • Development: Residences at Point North

  • Neighborhood: JeffVanderLou

  • Funding Award: $700,000

  • Housing Type: Multifamily - New Construction

  • Units: 45

  • Total Development Cost: $13,773,491

DeSales Community Development Corporation

  • Development: Benton Park Place Apartments

  • Neighborhood: Benton Park West

  • Funding Award: $150,000

  • Housing Type: Multifamily - New Construction

  • Units: 49

  • Total Development Cost: $14,515,289

Kingsway Neighborhood Development Corporation

  • Development: Delmar-Taylor Apartments

  • Neighborhood: Lewis Place

  • Funding Award: $500,000

  • Housing Type: Multifamily - New Construction

  • Units: 127

  • Total Development Cost: $51,332,854

Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc

  • Development: Clinton-Peabody Redevelopment (Phase I)

  • Neighborhood: Peabody Darst Webbe

  • Funding Award: $1,000,000

  • Housing Type: Multifamily - Rehab & New construction

  • Units: 89

  • Total Development Cost: $31,890,150

HOME-ARP Funding Recommendation

Jubilee Community Development Corporation

  • Development: Jubilee Motel

  • Neighborhood: Fairground

  • Funding Award: $889,629

  • Housing Type: Permanent Supportive Housing

  • Units: 20

  • Total Development Cost: $1,389,629

 

CDBG/HOME Funding Recommendation

 

Gateway Housing

  • Development: Francie's Place

  • Neighborhood: Forest Park Southeast & Shaw

  • Funding Award: $1,275,000

  • Housing Type: Rental Multifamily - New Construction

  • Units: 8

  • Total Development Cost: $1,814,450

McCormack Baron Salazar

  • Development: Brewery Apartments

  • Neighborhood: St. Louis Place

  • Funding Award: $1,250,000

  • Housing Type: Rental Multifamily - Rehab

  • Units: 139

  • Total Development Cost: $34,741,376

CareSTL

  • Development: Alumnus Gardens

  • Neighborhood: The Ville

  • Address: St. Louis Ave, Maffit, Newstead, Taylor

  • Funding Award: $2,000,000

  • Source of Funds: CDBG/HOME

