For over 26 years, Pat Coleman has made an indelible leadership imprint on behavioral health in our community and beyond. She rose through the ranks, beginning her Behavioral Health Career (BHR) career in human resources yet her passion, vision, and leadership commanded a higher calling as the president and CEO. Effective May 5, 2023, Coleman will embark upon the next chapter in her leadership journey.
"Although I'm excited for my transition, I am saddened to leave BHR, my co-workers, and the behavioral health community, all of whom I've grown to love through the course of 26 years," said Pat.
"I have had the honor of working alongside Pat as a board member for over ten years and have watched, with such admiration, how her leadership, vision, and dedication to the communities we serve have transformed BHR, our region, and the behavioral health landscape. Her departure from BHR is bittersweet, but she leaves the organization in the capable hands of a highly committed leadership team, and I have no doubt she will continue to make a big impact in our community wherever her journey takes her," said BHR Board Chair Lara Pennington.
