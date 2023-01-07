City of St. Louis Treasurer Adam Layne recently gave the keynote at the cohort graduation for the Fathers and Families Support Center in December to help close out the 2022 year. A George Washington University and University of Missouri-St. Louis graduate, Layne is also an adjunct professor at Ranken Technical College.
City Treasurer Adam Layne keynotes graduation
- St. Louis American Staff
