A diverse group of amazing African-American professionals under age 40 has been selected as the 2023 class of Salute to Young Leader award recipients.
More than 300 nominations came in for this class. Due to the record number of nominations and high caliber of these honorees, 30 awardees were selected this year. They have been chosen by their peers and will be profiled in the September 7 edition of The St. Louis American as well as on stlasmerican.com. They will be honored at the St. Louis American Foundation’s twelfth annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception, presented by Midwest BankCentre, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.
This year’s cohort of Young Leaders includes two local television personalities, a senior marketing manager of an $11 billion company, a digital experience director for one of the largest Black-owned companies in the nation, a senior manager at a multinational digital communications and manufacturing company, a senior manager at a Black-owned construction firm, and the treasurer of the City of St. Louis.
While their career paths are diverse, they have one thing in common. They are all high-performing, young African-American professionals who have received significant success in their respective fields, as well as working in service to the community.
“A critical element of sustainable progress and success is an inclusive community that values, respects and supports the next generation of young leaders who are essential to the future success of the St. Louis region,” said Donald M. Suggs, president of the St. Louis American Foundation. “We are proud of these young people, in particular, because they best represent our hope for a better future for all in our community.”
“We are excited that we will be able to honor these individuals this year. It is our plan to make this a unique and enjoyable opportunity for young people to meet and greet some other accomplished young people as well as some current and future mentors,” said Raven Whitener, director of The St. Louis American Foundation.
The 2023 Class of Young Leaders, in alphabetical order, are:
Tia Bolden
CEO, Founder, Mentor
Aspire to Fire Investing, LLC
DeAna Carter
Senior Project Manager
Kwame Building Group
Renita Clayton
Accelerated Leadership Assoc.
Edward Jones
Felix Cooley
Director of Operations
LCEF
Kirven Douthit-Boyd
Assoc. Director of Dance
COCA
Bennie Gilliam-Williams
Special Asst. to President/Special Events & Projects
Harris-Stowe State Univ.
Reggie Grant
Bus. Dev. Specialist, Asst. VP BankCentre Leader
Midwest BankCentre
Taylor Harris
Co-host & Producer
KTVI Fox 2 News
Joy Johnson Senior Financial Analyst The Boeing Company
Melanie Johnson
News Anchor/Reporter
KMOV-TV
Anthony Lawrence, Jr.
Sr. Manager, US Retirement Programs
Olin Corporation
Adam Layne
Treasurer of the City of St. Louis
City of St. Louis
Lissa Lewis
Sr. Marketing Manager
Nestle Purina
Tysha Long
Digital Experience Designer
World Wide Technology
Annie Mbale
Project Manager
World Trade Center and Mosaic Project
Brandon Murray
Dir. of DEI & Accessibility
The College School
Ebbi Nicole
Founder & Chief FLUFFtivist
Fluffy GRL Movement
Angela Pearson
Special Projects Manager, Mayor’s Office
City of St. Louis
Lauren Preston
Dir. of Communications & Marketing
KIPP St. Louis
Stacey Pugh
Conference Service Manager
Four Seasons St. Louis
Farrakhan Shegog
Young Voices with Action, President
Urban League of Metro. St. Louis
Andrico Spates
Sr. Manager, Global Partner Sales
Cisco
Renelle Spinks
Dir. of Diversity & Inclusion, Student Life
Maryville University
Darrell Stewart
Deputy Program Manager
The Boeing Company
Princess Stormm
APD/On-Air Personality
Audacy
Quinton Ward
Sr. Manager of MetroMarket
Operation Food Search
Maria Wells
Sr. Asst. Director of Finance
Ritz Carlton
Terron White
Dir. of Physical Facilities & Stationary Engineering
CareSTL Health
Anthony “Redd” Williams
Owner/Artistic Director
Kode Redd
Morgan D. Williams
Program Manager, DE&I
Ameren Corporation
Tickets to the 12th annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception are $50 each, which includes beverages and heavy hors d’oevres, can be purchased by visiting stlamerican.com. It is strongly recommended to buy tickets early as a sellout is anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.