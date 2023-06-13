Susan Stith

Susan Stith

Concordance, a CARF-accredited re-entry non-profit headquartered in St. Louis, announced that Susan Stith, former VP, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Cigna and president of the Cigna Foundation, has joined the organization’s board of directors. Stith has been honored by national publications and organizations such as Diversity Women Magazine’s Elite 100, Black Enterprise’s Top Executives in Corporate Diversity, Diversity Plus magazine’s Top 25 Women Impacting Diversity, and many more. Currently, she connects her passion with purpose and is a current member of several boards in the greater St. Louis region, including the Greater St. Louis United Way, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

