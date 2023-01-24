Dana Redwing

Dana Redwing

Dana Redwing has been appointed as county counselor where she will oversee all civil law business of St. Louis County government and its departments. Redwing is an experienced litigator who most recently served as the Associate General Counsel at Bi-State Development Agency where her focus was on corporate compliance, ethics, and employment.

