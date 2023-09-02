Daniel McDowell

Daniel McDowell

Daniel McDowell, an environmental program supervisor with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy, has been selected as the department’s Team Member of the Month for August 2023. McDowell was selected for his service to the department and for taking on additional duties to keep the weatherization program up and running in the absence of a program director. McDowell has only been with the department for a short time and was promoted to a supervisor role in 2022. McDowell’s local weatherization agency background allows him to analyze agency contract monitoring issues in a strategic way. 

