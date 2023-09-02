Daniel McDowell, an environmental program supervisor with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy, has been selected as the department’s Team Member of the Month for August 2023. McDowell was selected for his service to the department and for taking on additional duties to keep the weatherization program up and running in the absence of a program director. McDowell has only been with the department for a short time and was promoted to a supervisor role in 2022. McDowell’s local weatherization agency background allows him to analyze agency contract monitoring issues in a strategic way.
People on the Move
Daniel McDowell selected as Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources team member of month
- St. Louis American staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Louis helps Beyoncé give Taylor a Swift kick
- South City Hospital’s sudden closure shakes St. Louis
- Gun control bill fires blanks
- 'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper loses cancer battle at 58
- Jordan & Pippen a modern-day Romeo & Juliet?
- Embroidery shop owner stitches new life together
- St. Louisan Justin Robinson wins second gold medal
- Remembering Dr. Mary Tillman
- Opening week set a torrid pace for area prep football
- North St. Louis rapper draws inspirations from 80s sitcoms and movies for 'Raytown' album
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.