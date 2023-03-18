Darcella Craven

Darcella Craven

 Photo courtesy of Ignite Your Business Radio Show

The Office of Advocacy in the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Darcella Craven has been appointed Region 7 Advocate. Representing Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, Craven will help Advocacy reach the midwestern states and ensure that small business in the heartland have their concerns heard. Recently, Craven was the president at the Veterans Advocacy Foundation, Inc. and an instructor at the University of Missouri teaching students on entrepreneurship. Craven has also worked for the United States Army, specializing in combat communications, transportation, and logistics, and received an honorable discharge in 1996. She holds a Master of Arts and is a doctoral candidate in management from Webster University. 

