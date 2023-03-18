The Office of Advocacy in the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Darcella Craven has been appointed Region 7 Advocate. Representing Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, Craven will help Advocacy reach the midwestern states and ensure that small business in the heartland have their concerns heard. Recently, Craven was the president at the Veterans Advocacy Foundation, Inc. and an instructor at the University of Missouri teaching students on entrepreneurship. Craven has also worked for the United States Army, specializing in combat communications, transportation, and logistics, and received an honorable discharge in 1996. She holds a Master of Arts and is a doctoral candidate in management from Webster University.
featured
People on the Move
Darcella Craven to serve as regional advocate for USSBA
- St. Louis American staff
-
-
- 0
Other News
Living It
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- Memphis Grizzlies’ baller Ja Morant headed to Rehab
- St. Louis Reparations Commission becomes a reality
- Kim Gardner goes on attack mode against Attorney General
- 314 Day remains St. Louis tradition 17 years later
- Amorio Parish opens Creole restaurant downtown
- Black female attorneys stand up for Kim Gardner
- Vashon squads hit Springfield as title favorites
- Kelvin Adams ready for new challenge at Harris-Stowe State University
- 'We are hoping to participate in a major transformation'
- Critics call Angela Bassett 'sore loser' for Oscars act
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.