David R. Noble has been named president of Paramount Bank. He has more than12 years of banking experience and will provide oversight to the team's commercial loan portfolio, establish and maintain ongoing relationships, and support cross-functional relationships that promote customer relationship development, including business connections to consumer and wealth management product sets. He is also responsible for developing, implementing, and administering all aspects of the Bank’s Corporate and Regional Community Economic Development Plans and Community Reinvestment Act and Fair Lending strategies. Noble serves on numerous committees focused on both community and economic development for local, regional, and statewide initiatives.

