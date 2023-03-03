Deaconess Foundation is currently accepting grant proposals for their Policy Campaign/Collaborative Grants. Recipients will be awarded up to $100,000 to support policy campaigns aimed at modifying or changing laws, regulations, or public policy. Deaconess is looking to fund campaigns that pursue change through grassroots advocacy, civic engagement, and community organizing.
“Deaconess' Policy Campaign/Collaborative Grants aim to support local and state public policy advocacy and organizing campaigns that drive meaningful, systemic change aligned with our desired impact for children and families,” said Bethany Johnson-Javois, president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation.
Funding from these grants is unrestricted and supports general operations. Awarded funds can be used to address urgent and emerging organizational needs, support salaries and benefits, invest in technology, strengthen communication efforts, and meet other operational needs. Grants will be awarded for one year to one or more campaigns, with a second round of grants being offered in early 2024. The maximum grant award will be $100,000 with no less than $50,000 awarded per awarded campaign.
Organizations must submit proposals for Policy Campaign/Collaborative Grants by March 13, 2023. Application details and FAQs can be viewed at deaconess.org/apply-for-funding.
